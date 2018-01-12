Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Missing, Monarch Academy, Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police are searching for an eighth grade teacher who hasn’t been seen since December.

Detectives say Gregory Ferrell, 56, has been missing since December 29. He is a teacher at Monarch Academy and was last seen in East Baltimore at Club Melba’s.

Ferrell is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Ferrell was last seen driving a purple 2011 Mazda with Maryland license plates that read ICA8798.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch