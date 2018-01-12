BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police are searching for an eighth grade teacher who hasn’t been seen since December.
Detectives say Gregory Ferrell, 56, has been missing since December 29. He is a teacher at Monarch Academy and was last seen in East Baltimore at Club Melba’s.
Ferrell is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.
Ferrell was last seen driving a purple 2011 Mazda with Maryland license plates that read ICA8798.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook