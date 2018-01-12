BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police are searching for an eighth grade teacher who hasn’t been seen since December.

Detectives say Gregory Ferrell, 56, has been missing since December 29. He is a teacher at Monarch Academy and was last seen in East Baltimore at Club Melba’s.

Ferrell is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

#MissingPerson: 56 yo Gregory Ferrell, 8th grade teacher at Monarch Academy 6’2 250 lbs, last seen December 29, 2017 in east Baltimore at Club Melba’s. Call @BaltimorePolice or 18667-lockup with tips. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/5KLEp5fdYC — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 12, 2018

Ferrell was last seen driving a purple 2011 Mazda with Maryland license plates that read ICA8798.

#MissingPerson: Gregory Ferrell was last seen driving a purple 2011 Mazda similar to this one shown, Maryland registration: ICA8798 on Dec 29, 2017. Call @BaltimorePolice detectives with tips 1-410-396-2100. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/f93Pds6HLC — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 12, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

