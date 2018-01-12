BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest has been made in Thursday’s stabbing at Central High School in Prince George’s County.
Edwin Aguilar Martinez, 19, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and a weapons charge. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Police believe the stabbings were the result of an argument over a female student.
According to police two victims suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. One student suffered a superficial wound and the other was cut in the stomach.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Regional Investigations Division – Central at 301-772-4911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
