BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors are warning about a new, viral online challenge that involves eating “Tide Pods.”
The pods are a brightly colored packets that contain concentrated laundry detergent.
In previous years, calls to poison control centers about small children trying to ingest the packets were on the rise.
But now, teenagers are purposefully ingesting the packets and posting videos and pictures online.
Tide’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble, released the following statement about the odd trend.
“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”
Doctors say the trend can result in irritation and burns in the mouth, and could land participants in the emergency room.
