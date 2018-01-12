T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

It feels like a Spring morning. Very warm, and HUMID! Other than missing that Earthlike Spring smell you’d be sure it was April. Enjoy it while we have it, even with the rain, because we are on a fast track to go back to mid January BIG TIME.

I hate to sulley a Friday discussion with the above “headline” but it is the reality of the season.

OK so it will get cold again, we are pro’s at this now, but I just want to flag a potential spotty issue. When the cold hits some wet paved surfaces may get slick. This will not be a freezing rain scenerio, but rather just a function of the thermometer,..basic science.Then it is back to comfort food and warm clothes.

It is possible that we get a light, Clipper dirven, chance of “some” snow on Tuesday. That is a part of the extended outlook that will be refined over the weekend.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth.

MB!

