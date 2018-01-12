Filed Under:Local TV, Marty Bass, Weather Blog

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

It feels like a Spring morning. Very warm, and HUMID! Other than missing that Earthlike Spring smell you’d be sure it was April. Enjoy it while we have it, even with the rain, because we are on a fast track to go back to mid January BIG TIME.

I hate to sulley a Friday discussion with the above “headline” but it is the reality of the season.

OK so it will get cold again, we are pro’s at this now, but I just want to flag a potential spotty issue. When the cold hits some wet paved surfaces may get slick. This will not be a freezing rain scenerio, but rather just a function of the thermometer,..basic science.Then it is back to comfort food and warm clothes.

It is possible that we get a light, Clipper dirven, chance of “some” snow on Tuesday. That is a part of the extended outlook that will be refined over the weekend.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch