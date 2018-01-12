WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Issued In Baltimore Over The WeekendDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Carjacking, Frederick Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is accused of carjacking after she allegedly climbed through the open passenger window of a car in the area of Water Street and East South Street.

The Frederick Police Department says Deirdre D. Dean, 48, asked the victim to drive her to Baltimore on Jan. 11.

According to authorities, the victim refused, and instead drove to the 300 block of East Patrick Street, where she exited the car. Dean then drove off.

Dean was then involved in a multiple-vehicle crash on Rt. 695 near I-83 in Baltimore County. She was transported to the hospital with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Dean is charged with carjacking, motor vehicle unlawful taking, unauthorized removal of property and multiple transportation article offenses.

