BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Haitian church in Rockville, Maryland, held a prayer vigil Saturday after President Donald Trump allegedly made obscene comments about Haiti and African countries.

After Trump was asked at Thursday’s White House meeting if the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and Africa, the president reportedly questioned why people from “s***hole countries” are coming to America. Trump denies using the word.

According to a press release from the Havre de Grace Seventh-Day Adventist Church, members offered “prayers for God to deliver Trump and his Christian allies who actively support this hateful rhetoric.”

The church says events like this are necessary to combat stereotypes.

“Please hold a vigil like we are holding today. We just want to spread love. There is just so much dissension in this country right now,” one church member said.

WJZ’s Pat Warren spoke with the church’s pastor, Dr. Rodney Charitable. He is also a design engineer in the defense industry and a Haitian immigrant who says the portrayal of his country is offensive.

“The statement that he made is not from the entire America, it is from only one person,” Charitable said.

The language came after lawmakers discussed restoring protections for immigrants living in Haiti and Africa than from places like Norway.

Haitians and Africans in Maryland say they don’t think they should be written off.

“I’m bothered by what he said, but I don’t think the entire America would agree with him,” Charitable said.

Trump later tweeted that the language he used was tough, but not the language being reported.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The church says they have been working with refugees in Haiti since the island was struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 220,000 people in 2010. Trump’s alleged comments came one day before the eighth anniversary of the earthquake.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook