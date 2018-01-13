BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police arrested a man for shooting a gun outside a TGI Fridays at Mondawmin Mall Thursday night.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Devin Martin for allegedly shooting toward the sky with a gun around 11:38 p.m. in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.
Detectives say an off-duty Morgan State University police officer witnessed the incident and Martin was arrested after short foot chase by Baltimore police.
Investigators recovered the gun and transported Martin to Central Booking.
Martin was charged with various firearm violations.
