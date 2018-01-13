WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Effect For Baltimore Through Monday | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Merriweather Post Pavilion

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — The roof of Merriweather Post Pavilion has collapsed, possibly because of strong winds.

The outdoor concert venue tweeted that the roof collapsed about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The pavilion roof of the Columbia venue was slowly being lifted 20 feet over several months as part of a five-year renovation project. It was near its final position, where it would be permanently attached, when it collapsed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the collapse happened as a strong cold front passed through the region.

Venue operator Seth Hurwitz says in a statement that “the winds of fate prevailed” and a new pavilion roof will be built. He says no one was hurt and the season will open as planned.

