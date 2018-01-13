BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Cold high pressure will build overhead through Sunday with gusty northwesterly winds. High pressure will move offshore Monday and low pressure along with its associated cold front will pass through from the Midwest Tuesday. Low pressure will continue to develop offshore Wednesday before high pressure returns for late next week.

The gusty northwest winds and cold air will cause wind chills to remain in the teens to lower 20s for most locations…but near zero along the ridge tops this afternoon.

Normal high & low: 41° & 24°

Today

Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 30.

Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 25.

Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook