BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City has lost nearly $500,000 in potential fines because it was slow to implement increased penalties for parking in a bus lane.
A city law that took effect in September increased the fine for parking in a bus lane or in front of a bus stop from $75 to $250. But city officials did not update the paper tickets or electronic citations until after Christmas.
As a result, more than 2,500 tickets for bus lane violations were issued bearing the lower fine, costing the city more than $465,000 in fines.
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who sponsored the bus lane bill, told The Baltimore Sun that he hounded administration officials for months to implement the higher fines, which he hopes will deter people from parking illegally.
