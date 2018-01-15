BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanks to an Annapolis company, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is getting a lot of attention.

Blue Ivy steals the spotlight in a special new Jay-Z video created by a group of talented local artists.

In the video, the six-year-old takes the stage as an animated ballerina, with a cartoon version of Beyoncé and Jay-Z looking on. The bonus track on Jay-Z’s latest album, “4:44,” came to life on Blue’s birthday.

The artist behind “Blue’s Freestyle,” Maurice Taylor, was commissioned by Jay-Z to create the video.

“They said ‘Hey, they want us to do an animation for Blue Ivy’ and we were like ‘That’s an excellent opportunity, I think we should hop on it,'” Taylor said.

Annapolis-based Artlife Studio founders Maurice “Moe” Taylor and Eric Elston say they were contacted by Jay-Z’s media company to animate the track.

“Being from Annapolis and doing something so big on a higher level, it makes me feel good to represent Annapolis in a positive way like this,” Taylor said.

Taylor started working with Artlife Studio when his former teacher and mentor, Eric Elston, asked him to collaborate.

“Some hometown guys came together,” Elston said. “They dream big and thought outside of the box and now we want the world to know that dreams do come true.”

Since their start in 2009, the duo’s projects have ranged from wedding videos to documentaries. After working for Jay-Z, they’re still open to projects beyond hip-hop.

“I think it’s all blossoming into something very beautiful and organic, and I like where it’s headed right now,” Taylor said.

After the success of the “Blue’s Freestyle” video, the duo is working on a proposal to produce a Blue Ivy cartoon series.

