BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday, Baltimore will have a full day of events to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. This includes a day of service and the famous Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

The day will start with a city-wide day of service. Mayor Catherine Pugh will take part in several community-led projects including a kick-off celebration that will feature the Cardinal Shehan School Youth Choir. This will take place at the Baltimore Food Hub, hosted by Civic Works in collaboration with The 6th Branch, American Communities Trust, and the New Broadway East Community Association.

During the day of service, hundreds of volunteers will beautify three community lots by building paths, putting edges around garden baths, and clearing an alley.

These community events will take place at these locations:

1433 N Gay St. (Tha Flower Factory)

1500 Maderia St. (Collington Sq. Greenspace)

1722 Gorsuch Ave (Seniors Rock Urban Garden Farm)

901 N. Milton Ave (Baltimore Energy Challenge indoor activity)

Following this event, the 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will take place. The parade will begin at noon. It will step off at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street. The parade will proceed along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and end on Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

For the parade, these streets will be closed:

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore and W. Fayette Streets from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Also in preparation for the parade, there will be parking restrictions in these areas:

Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street

Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street

Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street

Baltimore Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Poppleton Street

Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore to W. Fayette Streets

Pennsylvania Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

People attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early and use the parking facilities in the surrounding areas.

