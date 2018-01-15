BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Baltimore’s Code Blue is ending on Monday morning, snow seems to be more likely in the forecast for the week ahead.

Some light snowfall is likely for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service’s worst case scenario, Baltimore could see 1-2 inches of snow. WJZ’s Marty Bass says it’s likely there will be some light snowfall with no accumulation.

Temperatures are also expected to stay low. On Monday, temperatures are expected to remain below normal with increasing clouds. Baltimore will be seeing a high of 30 degrees. A few possible flurries are possible near and east of I-95 in the afternoon. WJZ’s Marty Bass says temperatures will not go below 25 degrees. But, temperatures will be in the teens on Wednesday night with a low of 18 degrees.

#WJZ This A.M. will be the coldest time of this "polar vortex encore." 30° later compared to 27° yesterday. Overnight we do not go below 25° pic.twitter.com/y0HAjcGkhd — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 15, 2018

Temperatures will remain below normal today with increasing clouds. A few flurries are possible near and east of I-95 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hbv4Xne2Tg — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 15, 2018

But, despite cold temperatures happening overnight, Marty Bass says the weather will return to normal, this week.

#WJZ For the most part our weather story this week will be a return to normal and above temps 3 of the 5 days. So long, for now polar vortex pic.twitter.com/fQfuzAdBcB — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 15, 2018

