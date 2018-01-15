WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Ends This Morning, But Light Snow Is AheadDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Baltimore’s Code Blue is ending on Monday morning, snow seems to be more likely in the forecast for the week ahead.

Some light snowfall is likely for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service’s worst case scenario, Baltimore could see 1-2 inches of snow. WJZ’s Marty Bass says it’s likely there will be some light snowfall with no accumulation.

Temperatures are also expected to stay low. On Monday, temperatures are expected to remain below normal with increasing clouds. Baltimore will be seeing a high of 30 degrees. A few possible flurries are possible near and east of I-95 in the afternoon. WJZ’s Marty Bass says temperatures will not go below 25 degrees. But, temperatures will be in the teens on Wednesday night with a low of 18 degrees.

But, despite cold temperatures happening overnight, Marty Bass says the weather will return to normal, this week.

