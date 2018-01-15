BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say one person is dead and three have been injured after a driver reportedly fled an attempted traffic stop in a stolen car in Harford County.

Maryland State Police say around 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a blue 2005 Subaru Outback on eastbound Route 40 at Landing Lane in Elkton in Cecil County. The car was reported stolen out of Baltimore City, according to police. The driver of the car refused to stop, then made a U-turn and continued westbound on Route 40. Police say the driver was “traveling at a high rate of speed.”

The trooper ended the pursuit as the driver approached the Mechanic Valley Road area. Shortly after the driver slowed down at a traffic light and continued westbound on Route 40, another trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver sped off again, police say.

“Stop sticks” were used in two different locations in the Perryville area in an attempt to slow the car down. With two flat tires, the driver continued on Route 40 and as the car crossed into Harford County, the driver lost control and struck a light pole in the median near Ostego Street in Havre de Grace.

Two passengers were taken to a local hospital. Another was taken to shock trauma in Baltimore. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The intersection at westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street remained closed Monday night.

The identifications of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

