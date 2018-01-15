BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As local Salvadorans face deportation, an organization is stepping into help them receive the information they need.

This comes after President Trump ended the temporary protected status for El Salvador. Salvadorans were granted the status in 2001 after earthquakes devastated their region. According to the Department of Homeland Security, El Salvador has been restored.

This means nearly 200,000 Salvadorans across the U.S. and about 20,000 in Maryland are being forced to be the U.S..

The decision was made last week after the president made controversial comments during an immigration meeting.

Now, Catholic Charities’ Esperanza Center is offering their services to assist the Salvadoran Community.

“We are educating the community to make sure everybody is prepared and understands the announcements and understands their remedies,” said Heather Benno, the Esperanza Center’s attorney.

An official from Catholic Charities says people will see a noticeable difference in their neighborhoods. The organization says they do not want to see this happen. They also say Salvadorans have been living in Maryland for 15 years or more. Officials advise that anyone who is impacted to consult with the attorneys from their Immigration Legal Services to renew their temporary protected status if possible and to see if any other relief is available.

The Esperanza Center Immigration Legal Services is located at 430 S. Broadway in Baltimore. Their phone number is 667-6090-2941. You can also e-mail them at ILSinfo@cc-md.org. For more information, visit their website.

