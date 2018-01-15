BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition is preparing to announce proposals that they say will make prescription drugs more affordable for Marylanders.

The proposals come after the state became the first to enact a law that protects consumers from generic prescription drug price-gouging.

The law went into effect on October 1. It restricts manufacturers of generic and off-patient prescription drugs from price-gouging or the “excessive and not justified” increase in the cost of a drug, according to a state analysis.

The proposal will be to help make all drugs, including brand name and specialty drugs, more affordable for Marylanders.

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference will include State Senator Joan Carter Conway, who is the lead Senate sponsor of the proposal that will be announced.

“I am thrilled to be the lead Senate sponsor of legislation to build on this success by making all high-cost prescription drugs, including brand name and specialty drugs, more affordable for Marylanders,” said Conway.

The announcement will come during a press conference at noon on Tuesday in Annapolis.

