BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Banner Centennial Monument in Patterson Park has been defaced.

A photo posted in the Friends of Patterson Park Facebook page shows that someone used red paint on the sculpture, which depicts two children holding a scroll that reads: “To commemorate the centennial of the writing of the Star-Spangled Banner, the pupils of the public schools of Baltimore have erected this memorial upon Hampstead Hill where in September, 1814, the citizen soldiers of Maryland stood ready to sacrifice their lives in defense of their homes and their country.”

“Racist Anthem” is written on the ground in front of the monument.

The Centennial Celebration of the Star-Spangled Banner was a week long event held in Baltimore in 1914.

“The Friends of Patterson Park are working with the appropriate city agencies, including Recreation and Parks, to address the graffiti at the children’s statue at the Pagoda,” the post says.

The statue is located next to the Pagoda on historic Hampstead Hill.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks released the following statement:

“Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is aware of the vandalism that took place in Patterson Park. As caretakers of the Park, our Parks Maintenance Division is working diligently with the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation (CHAP) to assess the damage. We understand the sensitivity of this matter and will work with City Hall and the Friends of Patterson Park to find a solution to this matter.”

