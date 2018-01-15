WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Northern MarylandDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)  After a very cold weekend, and a cold start to the week, we are tracking an area of light snow that will likely impact the region from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Although tomorrow we will likely rise to nearly 40 degrees, some snow or a mix of rain and snow will develop after 3 or 4 p.m. Temperatures will drop to the freezing mark by evening, and periods of light snow should continue into early Wednesday.

A general one or two inches may fall, with less south and east and more north and west. Colder and breezy conditions will follow with some sun by later Wednesday.

A warmer trend, however, will ensue by Thursday, and it will be even milder by the weekend. Take it easy with any snow that does fall!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch