BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very cold weekend, and a cold start to the week, we are tracking an area of light snow that will likely impact the region from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Although tomorrow we will likely rise to nearly 40 degrees, some snow or a mix of rain and snow will develop after 3 or 4 p.m. Temperatures will drop to the freezing mark by evening, and periods of light snow should continue into early Wednesday.
A general one or two inches may fall, with less south and east and more north and west. Colder and breezy conditions will follow with some sun by later Wednesday.
A warmer trend, however, will ensue by Thursday, and it will be even milder by the weekend. Take it easy with any snow that does fall!
