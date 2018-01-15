Hi Everyone!

This A.M. will be the coldest of the next 5 mornings. . In other words over the next five day’s we will see warmer temperatures day, and night. We are coming out of the “polar vortex encore” of the past weekend. (We’ll be visited by that nonsense again before Winter ends but for right now we are pushing away from that table.) Interesting, though, the dynamic that warms us up is the High coming in behind a snow producing “clipper” that will move by tomorrow night. It will give us a coating to an inch or so of snow but not a huge “hit.” NOTE THOUGH roads could be slick Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

That high will slide all the way to the Gulf Coast states and become a bit of a heat pump. By the end of the week we will be in the mid 40’s to 50+ degrees. Add tomorrow’s 41° to the “five day’ and we have 3 of the five days at or above normal.

Pretty calm this holiday morning, weather wise. I just wish for everyone participating in the MLK parade at Noon that it would be warmer. But you can almost “set your watch” that on this date in January it will be cold in Maryland. But that has never dimmed the enthusiasm of those participating in or watching the event!!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook