BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS Pharmacy has announced an ad campaign to attach a new watermark to all photos that haven’t been “materially altered.”
According to a press release, they have committed to “not digitally alter or change a person’s shape, size, proportion, skin or eye color or enhance or alter lines, wrinkles or other individual characteristics.”
The press release stated that CVS Pharmacy wants their store to be a place where people can come to feel good about themselves. They also hope to be a place that represents and celebrates “the authenticity and diversity of the communities” they serve.
“As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,” said Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health, in a press release.
The “CVS Beauty Mark” will appear on all CVS advertising in their stores, marketing materials, websites, apps, and social media starting in 2018. They also announced a plan to have it featured on all their beauty brand partner’s images by 2020.
