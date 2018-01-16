BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers who are looking to travel on DC Metro’s Red Line are being told to plan ahead for Tuesday morning’s commute after Monday’s derailment.
Officials say trains will be running every ten minutes with single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North. As of 10:45 Monday night, two of the three cars were re-railed. Crowding will also be possible at the trains and officials say to expect delays.
Work is continuing into the morning to get the track repaired. The train was carrying 63 passengers when it derailed shortly after leaving the Farragut North station. At least three of the eight cars derailed. None of the passengers suffered injuries.
