WJZ BREAKING: Shots Fired At Police During Downtown Robbery

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Starts Today In Northern And Western MarylandDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
Filed Under:DC Metro, Local TV, Washington DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers who are looking to travel on DC Metro’s Red Line are being told to plan ahead for Tuesday morning’s commute after Monday’s derailment.

Officials say trains will be running every ten minutes with single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North. As of 10:45 Monday night, two of the three cars were re-railed. Crowding will also be possible at the trains and officials say to expect delays.

Work is continuing into the morning to get the track repaired. The train was carrying 63 passengers when it derailed shortly after leaving the Farragut North station. At least three of the eight cars derailed. None of the passengers suffered injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch