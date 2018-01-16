Hi Everyone!

This morning we had a fog ice situation. Warm air has moved over the area. Warm air over cold ground gets you fog. That low cloudy/fog touching colder paved surfaces has caused widespread slick patches. We have also had some flurries N&W of the metro grid that has laid on some paved area, and lawns. And this is not really the big weather issue to be discussed. That is the upcoming snowfall. Let’s talk.

A low is going to form, and move up the coast quickly. Tonight this low will throw moisture our way beginning as some rain, or mixed precip, then become a light snowfall. The “event” should be over by mid mooring tomorrow. The results will be not a large impact. Along the I-95 corridor figure about 1.5′ of snow. West on I-70 toward Fredrick up to 3″, and North toward Harrisburg the same. Much less snow East and South. Much more in Western Maryland. Beyond that mild air is on the way. Seasonally mild let’s say.

Yesterday we began to success a late week warm up and it looks now like mild air will not only be the weekend forecast but into mid-week too! We’ll discuss that more tomorrow., Let’s get beyond today first. The plate is full enough.

MB!

