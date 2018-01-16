WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Starts Today In Northern And Western MarylandDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — An investor will donate $75 million to Johns Hopkins University’s philosophy department in a record-setting gift to the university’s humanities programs.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun reports the university said in a statement Tuesday that William H. “Bill” Miller III’s donation is thought to be the largest ever made to a university philosophy program.

Miller’s donation will be used to increase the department’s full-time faculty and create nine endowed professorships. $10 million will be allocated for graduate students and post-doctoral fellows, and the university anticipates offering new undergraduate courses.

The 67-year-old Miller enrolled in a doctoral philosophy program at the Baltimore university, before leaving to pursue a career in investment management. He credits his business success to philosophy studies.

University President Ronald J. Daniels says the donation illustrates that philosophy still matters.

