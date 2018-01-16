BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Severn man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after his alleged assault victim dies.
Byron Darnell Powers, 63, was indicted for striking and ultimately causing the death of Brian Keith Gordon, 47, of Upper Marlboro on July 15, 2017.
On the day of the assault, Howard County Police were called to the 11000 block of Guilford Road in Annapolis Junction.
According to police there was a verbal argument between co-workers Powers and Gordon over where their trucks were parked.
Police say Powers struck Gordon once, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head. Another co-worker called 911.
Gordon was taken to Shock Trauma before being transferred to a long-term care facility. He died last week, resulting in Powers’ new charge.
Powers has been released on $20,000 bond. The case is being handled by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.
