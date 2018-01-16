BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coalition focused on health care in Maryland is expected to announce proposals they think will make prescription drug prices cheaper.
The Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition will hold a press conference in Annapolis and will also announce radio ads across the state. During the press conference, Larry Zarzecki, a Marylander with Parkinson’s Disease will talk about the cost of the drug for his disease.
State Senator Joan Carter Conway Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk, and Delegate Cheryl Glenn, the lead sponsors of the legislation, will also speak.
“Escalating prescription drug prices make it hard for many Marylanders to get the health care they need. That is why I am sponsoring legislation to make all drugs, including brand name and specialty drugs, more affordable for Marylanders,” said Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk.
Lawmakers are hoping to build on becoming the first state in the country to enact a law that protects consumers from generic prescription drug price-gouging. The law restricts manufacturers of generic and off-patient prescription drugs to increase the cost of a drug.
The press conference is scheduled to start at noon.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook