BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a delivery truck driver was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Harford County Tuesday afternoon.
Maryland State Police says at 1 p.m., a delivery man was preparing to deliver tobacco products to a liquor store in the 2300 block of Belair Road in Fallston when three masked men ordered the man into the back of the white box delivery truck at gunpoint.
Officials say the suspects then drove the delivery truck to a side street behind buildings on Old Mountain Road Central and ordered the victim to place several boxes of cigarettes into the bed of a Chevy Silverado after a fourth suspect appeared in the vehicle.
Detectives say one of the suspects gave the delivery driver back the keys to the truck and fled the scene. The delivery man drove back to the liquor store and called police.
Investigators say the suspects were described as African American men.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.
