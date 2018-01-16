WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded To Include Most Of Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Philadelphia say a man assaulted an officer and police horse after being thrown out of Lincoln Financial Field last week.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Taylor Hendricks was ejected from the stadium and site of the NFC divisional game between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Authorities say the 22-year-old man was intoxicated and didn’t have a ticket.

After being thrown out, he allegedly walked over to a police horse and officer and began punching them. The officer was hit in the legs while the horse was struck in the face, neck and shoulder area. Hendricks was arrested by another officer.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, cruelty to animals and related offenses.

