BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting on Tuesday, a winter weather advisory will be in effect for much of Maryland.

In Western Maryland, a winter advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m.. This advisory will effect Central, Eastern Allegany, and Washington Counties.

In Northern Maryland, a winter weather advisory will begin at 4 p.m. and will last until Wednesday morning. This will effect Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, and Northwest Harford Counties. Officials from the National Weather Service say to be prepared for icy road conditions.

So far, wintry conditions have caused some delayed openings to Harford County Schools for Tuesday morning.

Related: Full School Closings/Delays

Already, WJZ’s Marty Bass says there is fog and slick spots as there are reports of flurries sticking on the roads. For Tuesday night, Bass says the Baltimore area will have a “clipper snowfall” with possibly an inch and a half of snow in northern Maryland.

#WJZ Tonight and into the morning we will have a "clipper snowfall." Thinking is 1.5" locally with up to 3" North, and West. pic.twitter.com/krG9ARE7Z8 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 16, 2018

According to Sharon Gibala, there are multiple reports of ice including on I-95 North and Southbound.

Multiple reports of Ice this morning including on 95 North and South bound near Little Gunpowder Falls Brg. pic.twitter.com/N0DAf4tkOr — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) January 16, 2018

Ice is also being reported on Mountain Road between 9 and Belair Road. All lanes were blocked.

Multiple reports of Ice this morning including on 95 North and South bound near Little Gunpowder Falls Brg. pic.twitter.com/N0DAf4tkOr — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) January 16, 2018

Snow is also starting to show up in Rising Sun.

A special weather statement was also issued for the Wednesday morning commute for Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Southeast Harford Counties. The National Weather Service says there could be around an inch of snow in these areas.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook