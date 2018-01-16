Come see what’s new for 2018 at the Progressive Insurance Baltimore Boat Show, January 25th through the 28th at the Baltimore Convention Center. It’s winter’s biggest boat sale. Shop hundreds of boats including the latest models and new boat debuts! See and board boats for every lifestyle, activity and budget. Check out the new Virtual Reality Experience, get answers to your boating questions and really cool swag.
On Thursday, January 25th, 105.7 The Fan’s Jerry Coleman will be on site from 5pm to 7pm and he will have your chance to win ski lift tickets good fro SKi Liberty, Ski Roundtop or Ski Whitetail.
