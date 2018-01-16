BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With another round of snow and ice expected to blanket Maryland, road crews are already working to try and keep the wintry mix off highways.

“We have all the interstates pre-treated with the salt and brine solution, and all the primary and secondary crews that lead into them,” says Charlie Gischlar of the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Gischlar says teams have been treating streets since Monday while keeping a close watch on the forecast.

“We’re going to keep people in after the rush hour, loaded and ready to go, just to stay ahead of it,” he said.

Drivers already hit some slick spots early Tuesday morning.

Marylander Art Grzesik plans to build a little extra travel time into his commute Wednesday in case of ice on the roads. Otherwise, he says he’s unconcerned about the weather on the way.

“It depends if I’m driving. It sucks, but if I’m on a job site, I don’t really care,” he said.

For other drivers with no choice but to brave the freeze, a word of warning comes from officials.

“Never be in a hurry behind the wheel, anytime, but in particular during a winter storm. Give yourself time,” says Gischlar.

Also, give workers space to treat and clear the roads. There has already been one crash reported these year between a driver and a road crew.

