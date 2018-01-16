WASHINGTON (AP) —The D.C. Metro’s last derailment was in July 2016 due to an issue with the tracks, which led to the firing of some of the agency’s track inspection department.

Just days into the new year, the metro has been met with a familiar sight. Chaos on its red line service, after a train derailed Monday morning with more than 60 people on board.

Luckily no one was injured, but the mishap is now being blamed on a broken rail, and once again sheds light on the dire need of funding for the metro system.

“I was shocked but then part of me wasn’t surprised. it’s amazing that no one was injured or killed,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The crash occurred three years after an electrical issue filled a train near L’Enfant Plaza with smoke. One rider was left dead and dozens were hospitalized.

“It’s this continuing problem of lack of maintenance, lack of funding, lack of safety and lack of oversight at metro. the place is a disaster,” Gov. Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan is calling for both Virginia and D.C. to match his standing offer of $125 million for funding.

“I’m the only one who has a real proposal on the table,” he said.

Officials say testing was done back in August on the specific stretch where the derailment happened Monday and was due for more testing soon.

Hogan says the money would come out of the Transportation Trust Fund.

After Monday’s accident, metro leaders say that remarkable progress has been made in dealing with these kinds of incidents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)