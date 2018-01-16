BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Maryland Tuesday, with a “clipper snowfall” expected, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

In western Maryland — Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties — a Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m. This advisory will effect Central, Eastern Allegany, and Washington Counties.

In the Baltimore area — including Baltimore, Harford, Carroll and Frederick counties — a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Maryland — including Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties — a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’re going to probably start out tonight with a mixed mess, then go to a snowfall overnight,” Marty says.

He says there could be two to three inches of snow in Frederick County, northern Carroll County and northern Baltimore County, and an inch to two inches in the Baltimore area and the rest of central Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan is warning people in Maryland to plan ahead and to keep an eye on the forecasts.

Wintry conditions already caused some delayed openings Tuesday morning.

Related: Full School Closings/Delays

According to Sharon Gibala, there were multiple reports of ice including on I-95 north and southbound.

Multiple reports of Ice this morning including on 95 North and South bound near Little Gunpowder Falls Brg. pic.twitter.com/N0DAf4tkOr — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) January 16, 2018

Residents of Rising Sun woke up to snowfall.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook