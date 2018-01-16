WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded To Include Most Of Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Maryland Tuesday, with a “clipper snowfall” expected, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

In western Maryland — Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties — a Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. and will last until 10 p.m. This advisory will effect Central, Eastern Allegany, and Washington Counties.

In the Baltimore area — including Baltimore, Harford, Carroll and Frederick counties — a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Maryland — including Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties — a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’re going to probably start out tonight with a mixed mess, then go to a snowfall overnight,” Marty says.

He says there could be two to three inches of snow in Frederick County, northern Carroll County and northern Baltimore County, and an inch to two inches in the Baltimore area and the rest of central Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan is warning people in Maryland to plan ahead and to keep an eye on the forecasts.

Wintry conditions already caused some delayed openings Tuesday morning.

Related: Full School Closings/Delays 

According to Sharon Gibala, there were multiple reports of ice including on I-95 north and southbound.

Residents of Rising Sun woke up to snowfall.

rising sun Winter Weather On The Way, Advisories Expand To Include Most Of Md.

rising sun snow 2 Winter Weather On The Way, Advisories Expand To Include Most Of Md.

winter wx advisory2 Winter Weather On The Way, Advisories Expand To Include Most Of Md.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch