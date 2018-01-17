WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed/Delayed As Snow Falls On Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
John Dewar & Sons was typical of many of the blending firms which were founded in the 19th century.

Dewar himself, though born in humble surroundings in a croft at Shenvail, became a wine merchant in Perth and by the middle of the century had started to blend whisky. It was however his sons, John Jr. and Thomas (always known as Tommy), who made the family firm a globally recognized name.

In the 1890s, they decided to go into whisky production and built a distillery at Aberfeldy, only two miles from where their father had been born.

The site had originally been a brewery and some distillation had taken place in the early part of the century. Fed by the Pitilie Burn [where gold is still panned] Aberfeldy became the malt at the heart of the firm’s blends. A private railway line linked the plant with the firm’s operational hub in Perth.

 

In more recent times, Aberfeldy has been sold in small quantities as single malt and in 2014 was repackaged. Today this golden dram is showcased in the Continental US with 12yr, 16yr and 21yr expressions.

 

