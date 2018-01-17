WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed/Delayed As Snow Falls On Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital say two would-be carjackers fled from their intended victims when a splash of hot cocoa and a dash of resourcefulness entered the mix.

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, said in a statement that a 50-year-old woman exited a 7-Eleven convenience store on Saturday night with some purchased items when two men, one with a handgun, approached and demanded her vehicle.

Police say the woman struck one man with her bag before her 22-year-old daughter threw her hot chocolate toward both men, who then fled on foot.

No one was hurt and no property was taken.

