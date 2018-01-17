WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed/Delayed As Snow Falls On Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For fans of the musical ‘Hamilton,’ there is some exciting news to look forward to.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the popular musical will be coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater in the summer of 2019. The show will play from June 25 to July 21.

Current Hippodrome subscribers will be able to pick first for the 2018-2019 lineup. Renewals begin on Wednesday. New subscriptions are scheduled to go on sale in mid-March.

Single tickets are not expected to go on sale until well into next season. During the show’s visit, there will be a lottery for 20 pairs of tickets per performance.

Other shows in the Hippodrome’s lineup for next season includes “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Anastasia,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

 

