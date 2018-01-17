ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to file that he has more than $9 million in campaign funds for his re-election bid.

A campaign memo says the Republican’s ticket has raised more than $5.4 million over the past year. Campaigns have a midnight Wednesday deadline to file fundraising reports.

Some Democrats in a crowded primary are reporting significantly less than that. Still, they are reporting amounts competitive with each other for the June primary.

Attorney Jim Shea says he’s raised more than $2 million with more than $1.3 million cash on hand. Former NAACP president Ben Jealous says his campaign will report raising $1.5 million for the 2017 fundraising report. Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker posted on Twitter that he has raised more than $1 million.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)