BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh shows she has zero tolerance for truancy. After finding a school-aged boy on a street corner on a school day, she told him to “get off the corner, and go to school.”
Pugh gave viewers a quick look at her typical day in the community in a video uploaded to YouTube.
In the video, the mayor is heard asking a young boy why he is not in school. Mayor Pugh then directs the boy to get off the corner and return to school.
Coming up on WJZ News at 5 and 6, Tracey Leong follows up with the mayor to see how she was able to help him after this interaction.
Here is the extended version of the mayor’s video:
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook