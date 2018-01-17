WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed/Delayed As Snow Falls On Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh shows she has zero tolerance for truancy. After finding a school-aged boy on a street corner on a school day, she told him to “get off the corner, and go to school.”

Pugh gave viewers a quick look at her typical day in the community in a video uploaded to YouTube.

In the video, the mayor is heard asking a young boy why he is not in school. Mayor Pugh then directs the boy to get off the corner and return to school.

Coming up on WJZ News at 5 and 6, Tracey Leong follows up with the mayor to see how she was able to help him after this interaction.

Here is the extended version of the mayor’s video:

