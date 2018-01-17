WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed/Delayed As Snow Falls On Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland senators have publicly argued over a decision by the legislature’s top leaders to skip the governor’s breakfast on the state’s budget.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced Wednesday in the Senate that leading Democrats didn’t feel they needed to attend, because Gov. Larry Hogan already briefed certain people and announced highlights at a news conference Tuesday.

Republican Sen. J.B. Jennings, the Senate minority leader, says the state has big issues before it and “not having some people there made it a little tougher.”

Miller told Jennings “it’s impossible to defend the indefensible.” Miller says governors for decades have had the breakfast with Democrats and Republicans, before announcing the budget. Miller says “he does not have five white men at the breakfast when he explains the budget.”

