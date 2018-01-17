BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow is falling in Maryland as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Baltimore area.

Several area schools systems are opening two hours late as a result, including Baltimore City Schools.

In Baltimore, Harford, Carroll and Frederick Counties, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Maryland — including Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles Counties — a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

The WJZ weather team says there could be up to an inch of snow in Baltimore and surrounding areas when all is said and done.

“As far as a weather event goes, this is low impact,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass. “But nonetheless, if you’re going to be out on the roads, even walking, just heighten your senses. You’ll be fine.”

By the afternoon we’ll have partly sunny skies in the area, according to Marty. But it will remain cold.

A Code Blue Alert has been issued for Wednesday night through Thursday morning by the Baltimore City Health Department.

“As we continue to battle dangerously low temperatures, it is important for us to remember that hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “I encourage residents to stay indoors in heated areas during these periods. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses.”

