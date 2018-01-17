Hi Everyone!

Over and done. Another low impact snow event. And now my eyes turn to the warm-up on the way. Granted today is going to be a cold one with wind chills about 27°, and tonight, (under clear skies), a wind chill of 10°. But quickly that is in our rear view mirror.

Normals are 41°, and 24°. Well over the next 5 days we will jump into the mid 40’s then the low mid 50’s. BOOM, just like that. And sky condition wise a ton of sun.

An easy forecast like this in any January is a gift. Believe it HON’S! But do bundle up tonight.

MB!

