BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a group of suspects accused of assaulting a cat, then setting it on fire.

Police say the incident happened on December 16, in the 5100 block of Harford Rd.

The suspects are seen on video assaulting the cat, before setting in on fire.

These individuals beat, stabbed, and set a cat on fire. We’re looking to identify them. https://t.co/LAH1hz6B9p — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) January 18, 2018

Animal Control was called to the area later, and the cat was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call detectives at (443) 681-0101 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

