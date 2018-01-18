BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The high-stakes battle continues against inmates smuggling in cell phones as small as a ChapStick or a quarter.

Wednesday, federal prison officials conducted a rare test at a Western Maryland lockup that blocks phone signals.

It drew the attention of Gov. Larry Hogan.

“This jamming technology is a test for the federal government just to stop these prisoners from conducting these criminal gang activities,” Gov. Hogan said.

The technology can cost $3 million and up for each facility, meaning it’s often too expensive for the state.

Maryland is using sensitive new scanners that can detect items as small as needles and tiny phones.

“It’s just as dangerous as smuggling narcotics if not more so in some respects,” said Gary McLhinney of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections Services.

McLhinney says they’ve almost doubled the number of recovered cell phones in the past three years.

“If we find you, we’ll arrest you, and we’ll incarcerate you. And we don’t care who you are,” he said.

Last week, they announced indictments against 18 people, including two correctional officers in Jessup.

The problem goes back more than a decade. In 2007, Carl Lackl was killed in a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated from a cell phone by an inmate in Baltimore, who Lackl testified against.

“When he called the police, I said ‘Oh God, Carl, what did you?’ Because I knew they wouldn’t take care of him,” said Lackl’s mother, Margaret Shipley, in a 2013 interview. “I knew they wouldn’t watch out.”

In 2015, Tayvon White was convicted for running a drug operation inside the now-closed city detention center. They smuggled cell phones, inmates there had no regard for authority, smoked cigars and even had sex with officers.

“Are you confident that the level of abuse is not going on in the system today?” McLhinney said. “We’ve ramped up our enforcement efforts. We now have teams of investigators dedicated to finding corruption within our facilities.”

Last year, correctional officers in Maryland confiscated 432 cell phones.

