BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Warmer weather is on the horizon as the Code Blue Alert in Baltimore is expected to end Thursday morning.

The alert was began Wednesday evening as freezing temperatures took place. The temperatures came after snow fell all over Maryland.

For the start of Thursday morning, WJZ’s Marty Bass says temperatures in the Baltimore area started in the teens with a wind chill at 9 degrees. Throughout the day, temperatures will still be a bit cold with high of 38 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. The skies will be clear and sunny.

#WJZ These morning temps are the chilliest we will see over the next five days!!! pic.twitter.com/Wb0zd8OkI7 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 18, 2018

#WJZ #FIRSTWARNINGWX A sunny day, and let's say "seasonally cool." Normal is 41°, today's high will be 38°. pic.twitter.com/T3l77Kcb5z — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 18, 2018

But, WJZ’s Marty Bass says these colder temperatures will end over the weekend. Starting on Friday, temperatures will go up to 46 degrees. And by Saturday, temperatures will be in the 50s. This is expected to last through Tuesday.

#WJZ Here comes the warm up pic.twitter.com/gaJSrt4c2L — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 18, 2018

