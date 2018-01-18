NEW YORK (AP/WJZ) — Congressional Democrats aren’t backing down from their threats to reject any government funding bill that isn’t paired with protection for thousands of young immigrants, as hard-line liberal groups shrug off risks of a government shutdown.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says there’s “very, very strong” sentiment among his party’s lawmakers to oppose GOP-drafted legislation that would only keep the government’s doors open for four weeks past a looming Friday deadline.

The hardening stance reflects the influence of an emboldened Democratic base clamoring for a showdown with a president many on the left view as racist. The fight over the fate of the “dreamers” — some 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. as children and are now here illegally — is becoming a test of Democrats’ progressive mettle.

If the government shuts down, it won’t affect social security cards, airport security, air traffic controllers, or the postal service. But, thousands of federal workers would be furloughed, national parks and museums would close. You also won’t be able to get a passport.

