BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Equus Film Festival is coming to the horse auction pavilion at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

It’s the first time the horse-themed festival, which was founded in 2013, will be held there.

Twenty films involving equine themes will be shown over the course of two days, Jan. 19 and 20.

One of those, “Christmas Ranch,” was produced, directed and shot in Maryland.

If you like horses, the festival is the place to be. The filmmakers say, even if you don’t like horses, you would by the time the festival is over.

WJZ’s Denise Koch reports that the films take you from Mongolia to Australia, into courtrooms and inner cities, and to ranches and dressage rings.

For more information, visit MarylandHorse.com.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook