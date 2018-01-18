Filed Under:Fatal Hit-And-Run, Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Harford County man has been arrested and charged for a fatal hit-and run incident that happened in November.

Maryland State police say 19-year-old Joseph Taylor Bryant of Abingdon, Maryland, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly killing 31-year-old Cristobal Martinez of Bel Air, Maryland in a hit-and-run incident on the night of November 24.

Detectives say they responded to the area of Maryland Route 24 north, just south of Route 7, in Abingdon, and located Martinez lying on the shoulder of the highway with obvious injuries.

Martinez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators located a silver 2014 Kia Forte on the scene and identified Bryant as a possible suspect.

Bryant has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, negligent manslaughter by vehicle, reckless endangerment and other traffic-related charges.

He faces up to $30,000 in fines and more than 40 years in prison.

