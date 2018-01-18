BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jose Canales-Yanez, 25, was found guilty Thursday in the June 2017 murders of two Montgomery County HS students.
17-year-old Shadi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov were found shot to death in a car in Montgomery Village the night before they were supposed to graduate from Northwest High School.
Police said Najjar had been shot four times and Ziberov 10 times.
Authorities say the teens drove to a location expecting to meet someone who wanted to buy a commencement ticket. Instead, authorities say the three men fired more than 30 rounds at them.
Police said they believe the slayings were revenge for a robbery that Najjar was rumored to have committed against Canales-Yanez’s wife.
19-year-old Roger Garcia and his brother 24-year-old Edgar Garcia-Gaona are also facing first-degree murder charges.
