BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities seized lollipops laced with marijuana at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the lollipops during an inspection of baggage from a traveler from Iceland.

The lollipops were found in a plastic container, with packaging that had marijuana leaves on them.

There were 186 grams of the lollipops, which tested positive for THC.

