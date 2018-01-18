BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities seized lollipops laced with marijuana at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the lollipops during an inspection of baggage from a traveler from Iceland.
The lollipops were found in a plastic container, with packaging that had marijuana leaves on them.
There were 186 grams of the lollipops, which tested positive for THC.
