BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two massage parlor employees have been arrested for prostitution.
Huazi Jin, 56, and Young Jo Truman, 52, both face charges of prostitution and performing massage therapy without a license.
The investigation was into the massage parlor in the 7900 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Narcotics & Special Investigations Section’s Vice Unit investigated, and found that employees were taking part in prostitution.
