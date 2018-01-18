Filed Under:Local TV, Massage Parlor, prostituion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two massage parlor employees have been arrested for prostitution.

Huazi Jin, 56, and Young Jo Truman, 52, both face charges of prostitution and performing massage therapy without a license.

The investigation was into the massage parlor in the 7900 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Narcotics & Special Investigations Section’s Vice Unit investigated, and found that employees were taking part in prostitution.

