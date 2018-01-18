ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will propose an incentive package of more than $5 billion to try to attract Amazon’s second headquarters to Montgomery County.

Doug Mayer, the governor’s spokesman, said Thursday there will be multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the next several weeks in the Maryland General Assembly. He says they will include tax incentives, as well as transportation improvements for roads and transit.

Amazon has narrowed its hunt for a second headquarters to 20 locations, concentrated among cities in the U.S. East and Midwest. Montgomery County made the list.

The online retailer in September opened the search and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company expects it will bring up to 50,000 jobs. A final selection will be announced later this year.

